ByteDance’s renewed push for online education coincides with a national spike for online schooling caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Xinhua
TikTok-owner ByteDance eyes expansion in online education with help of AI dragon ‘tutor’
- ByteDance is best known for short video apps TikTok and Douyin, but its founder says online education is one of the main areas the company wants to expand in
- The start-up has launched two new education apps, both featuring an AI-powered interactive aid in the shape of a cartoon dragon, since last month
Topic | China education
