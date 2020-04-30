At the height of the outbreak in China, about 160,000 Didi Chuxing drivers in 15 cities volunteered to help transport nearly 38,000 registered doctors and nurses fighting the coronavirus on the frontline. Photo: Reuters
Didi Chuxing resumes all services in Wuhan as China’s ride-hailing sector hits restart button
- Didi has restored its taxi-hailing, on-demand private car, Hitch carpooling and designated driving services in Wuhan
- China’s largest ride-hailing operator will continue its rigorous hygiene protocols and other coronavirus protection measures
