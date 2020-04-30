Facebook, whose core social network operation now has 1.7 billion daily users, gets more than half of its sales from small businesses, a group that is hit especially hard by the Covid-19 lockdown and recession. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Facebook follows Google, signalling online ad pain set to worsen
- Many of Facebook’s most popular features during the coronavirus crisis, like voice calling and direct messaging, are not major sources of revenue
- It posted an 18 per cent increase in first-quarter revenue, showing advertising demand was strong before the pandemic hit budgets
Topic | Facebook
Facebook, whose core social network operation now has 1.7 billion daily users, gets more than half of its sales from small businesses, a group that is hit especially hard by the Covid-19 lockdown and recession. Photo: Agence France-Presse