A driver of ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies waits for a passenger in Washington, DC, in August of last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Uber must face rape victim suit over attacker’s window decal
- The court ruling comes as the ride-hailing industry has faced scrutiny over passenger safety
- A litany of sexual assault complaints has pushed Uber to take measures, such as introducing a feature that allows users to text ‘911’ from its app
