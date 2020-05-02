A driver of ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies waits for a passenger in Washington, DC, in August of last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech /  Apps & Social

Uber must face rape victim suit over attacker’s window decal

  • The court ruling comes as the ride-hailing industry has faced scrutiny over passenger safety
  • A litany of sexual assault complaints has pushed Uber to take measures, such as introducing a feature that allows users to text ‘911’ from its app
Topic |   Uber
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:50am, 2 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A driver of ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies waits for a passenger in Washington, DC, in August of last year. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE