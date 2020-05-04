Ben Mulcahy, founder of Darlinghurst Life Drawing studio, organises a class for art students over a Zoom internet live stream in Sydney, Australia, on April 16. Zoom Video Communications has seen global usage of its service surge during coronavirus shutdowns. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Apps & Social

Zoom video app logins were put on sale on dark web: report

  • The logins were put up for sale at US$1.25 cents each, and were discovered and bought by cybersecurity intelligence company Cyble
  • Zoom Video Communications has come under increasing pressure over vulnerabilities in its app’s software encryption
Topic |   Apps
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:50am, 4 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ben Mulcahy, founder of Darlinghurst Life Drawing studio, organises a class for art students over a Zoom internet live stream in Sydney, Australia, on April 16. Zoom Video Communications has seen global usage of its service surge during coronavirus shutdowns. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE