Ben Mulcahy, founder of Darlinghurst Life Drawing studio, organises a class for art students over a Zoom internet live stream in Sydney, Australia, on April 16. Zoom Video Communications has seen global usage of its service surge during coronavirus shutdowns. Photo: Reuters
Zoom video app logins were put on sale on dark web: report
- The logins were put up for sale at US$1.25 cents each, and were discovered and bought by cybersecurity intelligence company Cyble
- Zoom Video Communications has come under increasing pressure over vulnerabilities in its app’s software encryption
Topic | Apps
