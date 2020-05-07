A new report says WeChat monitors the content sent by foreign accounts as part of its censorship of accounts registered in China. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Apps & Social

WeChat surveils international accounts to decide what to censor for Chinese users, study says

  • Research group Citizen Lab finds WeChat screens overseas users for sensitive content, which it then bars from being received by Chinese accounts
  • Findings are likely to add fuel to concerns in Washington about data security when Chinese tech firms are involved
Topic |   WeChat
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 8:00pm, 7 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A new report says WeChat monitors the content sent by foreign accounts as part of its censorship of accounts registered in China. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE