WeChat surveils international accounts to decide what to censor for Chinese users, study says
- Research group Citizen Lab finds WeChat screens overseas users for sensitive content, which it then bars from being received by Chinese accounts
- Findings are likely to add fuel to concerns in Washington about data security when Chinese tech firms are involved
A new report says WeChat monitors the content sent by foreign accounts as part of its censorship of accounts registered in China. Photo: Shutterstock