Didi boss Jean Liu says core business profitable, as China’s ride-hailing market recovers from Covid-19

  • Didi’s ride volume in China has reached 60 to 70 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels and is five times its February low, president Jean Liu Qing says
  • The global ride-hailing industry has been hit by lockdowns and travel restrictions since the start of the pandemic, but China’s market may be recovering
Sarah Dai
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 12:42pm, 7 May, 2020

Jean Liu Qing, president of Didi Chuxing, speaks at a briefing on use safety in Beijing, July 2, 2019. Photo: Handout
