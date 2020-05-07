Jean Liu Qing, president of Didi Chuxing, speaks at a briefing on use safety in Beijing, July 2, 2019. Photo: Handout
Didi boss Jean Liu says core business profitable, as China’s ride-hailing market recovers from Covid-19
- Didi’s ride volume in China has reached 60 to 70 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels and is five times its February low, president Jean Liu Qing says
- The global ride-hailing industry has been hit by lockdowns and travel restrictions since the start of the pandemic, but China’s market may be recovering
