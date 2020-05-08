San Francisco-based Uber has never turned an adjusted quarterly profit and is unlikely to do so this year. Photo: AP
Uber, posting first-ever quarterly decline in rides amid coronavirus pandemic, says worst is over

  • Uber is expects to turn an adjusted quarterly profit next year, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says
  • The ride-hailing business was down about 80 per cent in April, but Khosrowshahi says sales are increasing
Updated: 10:57am, 8 May, 2020

