A person holds a phone displaying the logo of the Twitter social media platform. Photo: DPA
Twitter adds former Google AI chief Fei-Fei Li as board member as it grapples with coronavirus misinformation
- Twitter has added former Google AI chief Fei-Fei Li to its board of directors, the company announced in a press release Monday
- The appointment comes amid a flurry of coronavirus misinformation that’s putting Twitter's ability to use AI tools to police its platform to the ultimate test
