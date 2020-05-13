TikTok allows users to create and share short videos with millions of people worldwide. Photo: Shutterstock
Colombia to look into TikTok’s treatment of children’s data, as short-video app comes under growing scrutiny
- Colombia’s commerce regulator says it will look into whether TikTok complies with laws on the collection and treatment of minors’ personal data
- The move comes amid growing US scrutiny of the app and a similar investigation announced last week by the Netherlands’ privacy watchdog
