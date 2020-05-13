Twitter says it will not reopen most offices before September and employees can choose whether to come to the facilities. Photo: AFP
Twitter to let some employees work from home permanently after coronavirus outbreak
- Working from home has emerged as the new norm during the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to strict lockdowns in most countries
- Twitter says it will not reopen most offices before September and employees can choose whether to come to the facilities
