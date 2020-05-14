Uber is making face masks mandatory for drivers and passengers as part of new health and safety protocols aiming to instill confidence in the ride-hailing service as people emerge from coronavirus lockdowns. Photo: AFP
Uber to require drivers, riders to wear masks around the world as coronavirus restrictions ease
- Beginning Monday, Uber drivers, delivery workers and riders globally must wear a mask and ask passengers to sit in the back
- The company will also lower the number of passengers allowed on its standard Uber rides to three from four
