Uber is making face masks mandatory for drivers and passengers as part of new health and safety protocols aiming to instill confidence in the ride-hailing service as people emerge from coronavirus lockdowns. Photo: AFP
Uber to require drivers, riders to wear masks around the world as coronavirus restrictions ease

  • Beginning Monday, Uber drivers, delivery workers and riders globally must wear a mask and ask passengers to sit in the back
  • The company will also lower the number of passengers allowed on its standard Uber rides to three from four
Reuters
Updated: 9:38am, 14 May, 2020

