A group of privacy advocacy organisations says TikTok failed to take down all videos made by children under the age of 13 as it previously agreed to do. Photo: Shutterstock
Advocacy group says TikTok violated US Federal Trade Commission consent decree, children's privacy rules
- A group of privacy advocacy organisations says TikTok failed to take down all videos made by children under the age of 13 as it previously agreed to do
- The Chinese-owned short video app paid US$5.7 million last year to settle charges that it illegally collected personal information from children
