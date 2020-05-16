Facebook is acquiring Giphy, a popular website for making and sharing animated images, or GIFs, for around US$400 million. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Apps & Social

Facebook’s Giphy purchase will help keep track of competitors

  • Giphy provides the same search service to many of Facebook’s competitors, including Apple’s iMessage, Twitter, Signal and TikTok
  • That gives Giphy a view of the health of those platforms and how often people use them
Topic |   Facebook
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:58pm, 16 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Facebook is acquiring Giphy, a popular website for making and sharing animated images, or GIFs, for around US$400 million. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE