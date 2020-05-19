Kevin Mayer, The Walt Disney Co’s head of direct-to-consumer division, seen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in this file photo from October 22, 2019. He will join TikTok as its new chief executive. Photo: Reuters
After a short-lived stint as TikTok chief, Musical.ly co-founder Alex Zhu is returning to his ‘primary passion’
- India is the biggest growth driver for TikTok followed by China, with 611 million and 196.6 million total downloads, respectively
- Mayer, who will report directly to Zhang Yiming, will also serve as the chief operating officer of ByteDance
