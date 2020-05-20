Didi Chuxing’s headquarters in Beijing on August 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
China's Didi will begin using AI to monitor if drivers in Latin America wear masks, disinfect cars
- Didi’s ride-hailing drivers in Latin America will soon need to take selfies with their masks on and report their body temperatures before they start work
- The Chinese ride-hailing giant introduced similar measures in its home market earlier this year to keep rides safe amid the coronavirus pandemic
