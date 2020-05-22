TikTok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration. Photo: Reuters
US House Republicans press TikTok on use of kids' data, ties to Beijing
- Representatives Greg Walden and Cathy McMorris Rodgers wrote a letter to TikTok founder Zhang Yiming on Thursday
- They asked about the app’s use of childrens’ data and ties to the Chinese government
