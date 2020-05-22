TikTok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration. Photo: Reuters
US House Republicans press TikTok on use of kids' data, ties to Beijing

  • Representatives Greg Walden and Cathy McMorris Rodgers wrote a letter to TikTok founder Zhang Yiming on Thursday
  • They asked about the app’s use of childrens’ data and ties to the Chinese government
Topic |   China technology
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:29am, 22 May, 2020

