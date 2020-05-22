Virtual private networks (VPNs) work by re-routing internet traffic to other locations. Photo: Shutterstock
Hongkongers rush to download VPN tools amid fears of Beijing upping surveillance with national security law
- After China announced it would pass a new national security law for Hong Kong, NordVPN received 120 times more inquiries about its service than the day before
- News of the law has sparked fears among some netizens of increased surveillance and censorship from Beijing
