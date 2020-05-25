Meituan Dianping expects lessons from the coronavirus pandemic to help better cultivate consumer habits, accelerate online penetration and improve the operational efficiencies of merchants. Photo: Reuters
Food delivery giant Meituan Dianping posts quarterly revenue decline amid Covid-19 disruptions

  • Meituan reported lower first-quarter revenue and a wider net loss from a year ago
  • It warned that factors such as ongoing pandemic precautions and decline in offline consumption would continue to affect its business performance
Topic |   Ecommerce
Minghe Hu in Beijing and Jane Zhang

Updated: 10:58pm, 25 May, 2020

