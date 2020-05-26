Short video hit TikTok has been one of the world’s most downloaded apps since it was launched by Beijing-based ByteDance in 2016. Photo: DPA
TikTok user spending hits US$78 million in April, leads YouTube to become world’s top-grossing non-game app
- About 86.6 per cent of TikTok’s user spending in April was generated in mainland China, followed by 8.2 per cent in the United States
- That raises the stakes for ByteDance amid expectations that TikTok will continue to pull in advertisers and user spending worldwide
Topic | TikTok app
Short video hit TikTok has been one of the world’s most downloaded apps since it was launched by Beijing-based ByteDance in 2016. Photo: DPA