Short video hit TikTok has been one of the world’s most downloaded apps since it was launched by Beijing-based ByteDance in 2016. Photo: DPA
Tech /  Apps & Social

TikTok user spending hits US$78 million in April, leads YouTube to become world’s top-grossing non-game app

  • About 86.6 per cent of TikTok’s user spending in April was generated in mainland China, followed by 8.2 per cent in the United States
  • That raises the stakes for ByteDance amid expectations that TikTok will continue to pull in advertisers and user spending worldwide
Topic |   TikTok app
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:50am, 26 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Short video hit TikTok has been one of the world’s most downloaded apps since it was launched by Beijing-based ByteDance in 2016. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE