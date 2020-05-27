A man uses a smartphone in front of the Chinese Communist Party flag. YouTube said it was investigating the removal of comments critical of China’s ruling party from the video-sharing platform. Photo: Bloomberg
YouTube deletes comments critical of China’s Communist Party
- The online video-sharing giant, a division of Alphabet’s Google, said a software flaw was behind that automatic deletion
- The company warned in March there would be less content moderation and slower customer support owing to the Covid-19 lockdown
Topic | YouTubers
