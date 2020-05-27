Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2019. Photo: Reuters
TikTok-owner ByteDance said to have hit US$3 billion in net profit last year, showing brisk growth
- ByteDance generated more than US$17 billion in revenue and more than US$3 billion in net profit last year, according to people familiar with the matter
- The revenue for last year is more than double the company’s tally of about US$7.4 billion in 2018
