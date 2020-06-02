TikTok plans to donate US$3 million to non-profit organisations that help the black community as well as US$1 million to fight racial injustice and inequality in the US. Photo: Reuters
TikTok apologises after being accused of censoring black users
- ByteDance-owned TikTok blamed a display issue stemming from a technical glitch that affected a wide array of hashtags, including #BlackLivesMatter and #GeorgeFloyd
- The short video app operator said it would create a special council to amplify diverse voices as well as make donations to fight racial injustice and inequality in the US
