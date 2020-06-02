The inter-agency Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States last year ordered Beijing Kunlun Tech Co to divest Grindr amid concerns regarding the safety of the personal data it handles, such as users’ private messages and HIV status. Photo: Shutterstock
Winning bidder for dating app Grindr has ties to Chinese owner Kunlun
- China’s Beijing Kunlun Tech Co said last week that an inter-agency US panel approved the US$620 million sale of the dating app to San Vicente Acquisition
- The panel ordered Kunlun last year to divest Grindr amid data privacy concerns
Topic | Apps
