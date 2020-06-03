The app of streaming video service provider iQiyi is seen displayed on a smartphone. Photo: Shutterstock
Netflix-style service iQiyi ordered to pay a subscriber US$210 for levying more fees to watch a Chinese drama series
- The Beijing Internet Court ruled against iQiyi in a lawsuit over the extra fees it charged a subscriber to watch advance episodes of the series Joy of Life
- Rival service Tencent Video is involved in a separate lawsuit over that same ‘pay for advance airing’ business model
