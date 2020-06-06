Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and his wife, tennis star Serena Williams, attend an event in New York City in April of 2018. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian resigns, urges black board replacement
- Steve Huffman, co-founder and chief executive of Reddit, said the company would honour Ohanian’s request
- A pro-Trump message board on Reddit called The_Donald has been a continued source of tension for the site’s users
Topic | Social media
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and his wife, tennis star Serena Williams, attend an event in New York City in April of 2018. Photo: Agence France-Presse