Xiaomi Corp’s move into China’s online mutual aid industry opens up new opportunities for its financial technology operations. Photo: Bloomberg
Smartphone giant Xiaomi enters China’s online mutual aid industry with new health care platform
- The platform called Xiaomi Huzhu will be available from June 15 on the mainland
- Subscribers to online mutual aid platforms in China are expected to reach 450 million by 2025
