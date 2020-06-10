Peacekeeper Elite, also known as Game for Peace, by Tencent Holdings.
Tencent’s PUBG Mobile rakes in US$226 million in May, continuing streak as highest-grossing mobile game globally
- PUBG Mobile’s revenue rose 41 per cent year-on-year in May, topping Sensor Tower’s ranking of global mobile game revenue for the ninth straight month
- Honour of Kings, also by Tencent Holdings, was second place with US$204.5 million in gross revenue
