Tencent’s PUBG Mobile rakes in US$226 million in May, continuing streak as highest-grossing mobile game globally

  • PUBG Mobile’s revenue rose 41 per cent year-on-year in May, topping Sensor Tower’s ranking of global mobile game revenue for the ninth straight month
  • Honour of Kings, also by Tencent Holdings, was second place with US$204.5 million in gross revenue
Josh Ye
Updated: 4:23pm, 10 Jun, 2020

Peacekeeper Elite, also known as Game for Peace, by Tencent Holdings.
