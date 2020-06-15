Workers in protective suits check the names of people who were either live near the Xinfadi wholesale market or have visited the market in Beijing. Photo: AP
Tech /  Apps & Social

Coronavirus: WeChat, Alipay deny helping government identify 350,000 users who visited Beijing food market

  • The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated China’s collection of big data, especially for contact tracing
  • Posts on Weibo claimed that WeChat Pay and Alipay helped identify people who had visited Beijing’s Xinfadi market using their payment data
Topic |   Mobile payments
Minghe Hu
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 5:44pm, 15 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers in protective suits check the names of people who were either live near the Xinfadi wholesale market or have visited the market in Beijing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE