Apple chief executive Tim Cook said the company’s App Store, represented by the large icon in the background, “provides enduring opportunities for entrepreneurship, health and well-being, education, and job creation” in a challenging time. Photo: Xinhua
Apple-supported study says App Store spurs US$519 billion in sales
- More than 85 per cent of that total sales estimate ‘accrues solely to third parties’, rather than Apple
- The study’s release on Monday may address some antitrust concerns by the US government, as it shows the broader benefits of Apple’s App Store
Topic | Apple
