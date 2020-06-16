The logo for Chinese streaming platform iQiyi is displayed on a screen during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market Site in New York City in 2018. Photo: Reuters
Tencent aims to become biggest shareholder of video streaming rival iQiyi, sources say
- Chinese social media and gaming leader Tencent has approached iQiyi’s 56.2 per cent owner Baidu to buy a stake of as-yet undetermined size, a source says
- It is not immediately clear whether Tencent has approached iQiyi or what the full nature of any cooperation would entail
Topic | Tencent
