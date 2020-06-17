Workers in Hong Kong’s gig economy – including temporary employees for online delivery platforms – are struggling, as the coronavirus pandemic pummels the city’s economy deeper into recession following months of social unrest. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s gig economy in media spotlight as freelancers, casual workers struggle amid protests, coronavirus

  • The inaugural Hong Kong tech trends report from communications firm ClearStory showed a surge of media interest in covering the gig economy
  • Its findings have come amid a worsening recession that has left many jobless, working hours cut and income slashed
Tracy Qu
Updated: 8:17pm, 17 Jun, 2020

Media interest in Hong Kong’s struggling gig economy has intensified over the past 12 months, as freelancers and casual workers lost jobs amid the disruptions caused by anti-government protests and the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new study.

The inaugural Hong Kong tech trends report from ClearStory International, a Dublin-based communications agency, said local media coverage on the gig economy increased 67 per cent to 429 online articles from April 2019 to May this year.

By comparison, the overall number of technology articles published online in Hong Kong decreased 13 per cent to 104,482 at the end of April from 119,957 a year ago.

“Hong Kong media have experienced a seismic shift in topics of interest among audiences due to the coronavirus and the protests,” James McCann, founder and managing director of ClearStory, said on Wednesday. “While remote working and videoconferencing remained obvious topics of interest, the first six months of this year saw the gig economy become a contentious issue, with mass confusion over [government]
subsidies
.”
He indicated that the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on Hong Kong’s gig economy “made for a significant increase in coverage and further analysis”.

The findings from the ClearStory study have come after the local economy was hammered by the pandemic, worsening a recession that has left many jobless, working hours cut and income slashed.

The
city’s unemployment rate climbed to its highest level in 15 years
, with 5.9 per cent out of work, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

Workers in the gig economy come from many backgrounds, according to a description on employment agency Randstad Hong Kong’s website. “While some are part-timers who are looking to make some extra money outside their day job, others are full-time devotees to the gig economy who make their living solely from on-demand work,” it said.

McCann indicated that tech media coverage in Hong Kong included how companies like ride-sharing giant
Uber Technologies
and Indonesian on-demand services provider
Gojek
“look after their workers”.

He said there was interest about “what these workers are doing during this [health] crisis when they obviously can't deliver, as there are lockdowns in place”.

In mainland China,
Premier Li Keqiang
’s has brought increased attention to the gig economy after vowing earlier this month that the government will provide more support for street stalls and small businesses.
That prompted some the country’s largest online platform operators – including
WeChat
super app owner
Tencent Holdings
,
JD.com
, Suning.com and Ant Financial Services’ Alipay –
to pledge new initiatives that will help street vendors and small enterprises
recover from the economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.
The ClearStory research said Hong Kong was one of the few media markets to record a decline in tech media coverage. Its study tracked more than 100 Hong Kong online media via Meltwater, a media-monitoring and business intelligence software provider based in the US.

E-commerce
was the most popular tech topic in Hong Kong during the period in review, with a 12.5 per cent share of coverage, followed by
artificial intelligence
and Internet of Things.

The city’s decreased coverage affected “more than 20 tech topics out of the 33 we analysed”, McCann wrote in the report. “The drop in tech coverage is a concern, but it doesn’t reflect a rapidly changing media landscape and increased pressure on newsrooms due to reduction of resources.”

