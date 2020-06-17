The findings from the ClearStory study have come after the local economy was hammered by the pandemic, worsening a recession that has left many jobless, working hours cut and income slashed.

city’s unemployment rate climbed to its highest level in 15 years The, with 5.9 per cent out of work, according to official figures released on Tuesday.

Workers in the gig economy come from many backgrounds, according to a description on employment agency Randstad Hong Kong’s website. “While some are part-timers who are looking to make some extra money outside their day job, others are full-time devotees to the gig economy who make their living solely from on-demand work,” it said.

Uber Technologies Gojek McCann indicated that tech media coverage in Hong Kong included how companies like ride-sharing giantand Indonesian on-demand services provider“look after their workers”.

He said there was interest about “what these workers are doing during this [health] crisis when they obviously can't deliver, as there are lockdowns in place”.

Premier Li Keqiang In mainland China,’s has brought increased attention to the gig economy after vowing earlier this month that the government will provide more support for street stalls and small businesses.

The ClearStory research said Hong Kong was one of the few media markets to record a decline in tech media coverage. Its study tracked more than 100 Hong Kong online media via Meltwater, a media-monitoring and business intelligence software provider based in the US.

E-commerce artificial intelligence was the most popular tech topic in Hong Kong during the period in review, with a 12.5 per cent share of coverage, followed byand Internet of Things.

