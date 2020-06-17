Popular video-sharing app TikTok has increased the size of its local safety teams and consulted outside experts about how to handle sensitive content issues. Photo: Reuters
TikTok loosens grip on political speech for Black Lives Matter
- The video-sharing app updated its community guidelines to provide exceptions for videos that are educational, historical, newsworthy, or otherwise aim to raise awareness about issues
- Videos with the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag on TikTok have surpassed 10 billion views
Topic | TikTok app
