Popular video-sharing app TikTok has increased the size of its local safety teams and consulted outside experts about how to handle sensitive content issues. Photo: Reuters
TikTok loosens grip on political speech for Black Lives Matter

  • The video-sharing app updated its community guidelines to provide exceptions for videos that are educational, historical, newsworthy, or otherwise aim to raise awareness about issues
  • Videos with the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag on TikTok have surpassed 10 billion views
Updated: 9:02pm, 17 Jun, 2020

