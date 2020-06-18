Chinese kids play mobile games on smartphones during an expo in Chengdu city, Sichuan province, on 20 October 2011. Photo: Imaginechina
Tech /  Apps & Social

Tencent makes it harder for China’s minors to bypass anti-addiction game limits by using adults’ accounts

  • For adult accounts the platform suspects of being operated by minors, players will be asked to verify their identities by scanning their faces, Tencent says
  • Users who fail to verify their identities as adults will be subject to the limits for minors
Topic |   Tencent
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 5:21pm, 18 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese kids play mobile games on smartphones during an expo in Chengdu city, Sichuan province, on 20 October 2011. Photo: Imaginechina
READ FULL ARTICLE