Apple’s latest move ends the unofficial practice of allowing mobile games to be published on the App Store in China, while awaiting authorisation from the country’s regulators. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Apple will remove thousands of unlicensed iPhone games in China from next month
- Developers and publishers in China have been told that their iOS games will need licences to continue operating from July
- There is no telling how long it will take to remove all unlicensed games on China’s App Store once the change comes into effect
