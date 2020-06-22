Apple’s latest move ends the unofficial practice of allowing mobile games to be published on the App Store in China, while awaiting authorisation from the country’s regulators. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Apple will remove thousands of unlicensed iPhone games in China from next month

  • Developers and publishers in China have been told that their iOS games will need licences to continue operating from July
  • There is no telling how long it will take to remove all unlicensed games on China’s App Store once the change comes into effect
Bloomberg
Updated: 7:52pm, 22 Jun, 2020

