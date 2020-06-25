Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings expects to broaden the reach of its WeTV streaming video service in Southeast Asia after buying certain assets from struggling operator iflix. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent snaps up assets of Malaysian streaming video service iflix in expansion drive

  • The Chinese internet giant has agreed to buy certain content, technology and resources from iflix
  • The deal is expected to help expand the audience of Tencent’s WeTV streaming video platform across Southeast Asia
Iris Deng
Updated: 7:00pm, 25 Jun, 2020

