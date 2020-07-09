In this file photo taken on February 10, 2020 Sikh volunteers hang a sign reading 'Tiktok is prohibited here', at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Photo: AFP
As TikTok competitors swoop in amid global pushback, is the short video app losing its ‘first mover advantage’?
- In the week after India banned TikTok, negative sentiment against the app on social media rose to 80 per cent on average from 55 per cent a week before
- Meanwhile, Indian alternatives are gaining traction and Western apps are also launching short video features
Topic | Apps
In this file photo taken on February 10, 2020 Sikh volunteers hang a sign reading 'Tiktok is prohibited here', at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Photo: AFP