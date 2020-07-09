Job applicants read recruitment information at an on-site job fair in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province, on April 21. Photo: XinhuaJob applicants read recruitment information at an on-site job fair in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province, on April 21. Photo: Xinhua
Job applicants read recruitment information at an on-site job fair in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province, on April 21. Photo: Xinhua
Tech /  Apps & Social

College graduates with tech, live-streaming skills most in-demand in China’s job market, survey says

  • Job openings for fresh graduates who specialise in 5G, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, cloud computing, integrated circuits and big data rose during China’s spring hiring season
  • The live-streaming boom has driven up demand for graduates in fields such as film production, journalism and broadcast communications
Topic |   China technology
Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:30pm, 9 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Job applicants read recruitment information at an on-site job fair in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province, on April 21. Photo: XinhuaJob applicants read recruitment information at an on-site job fair in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province, on April 21. Photo: Xinhua
Job applicants read recruitment information at an on-site job fair in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei province, on April 21. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE