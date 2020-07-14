Apple started removing thousands of unlicensed video games from its App Store in China this month. Photo: ReutersApple started removing thousands of unlicensed video games from its App Store in China this month. Photo: Reuters
Apple started removing thousands of unlicensed video games from its App Store in China this month. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Apps & Social

Apple leaves foreign developers scrambling as unlicensed games removed from China App Store

  • A total of 2,394 games had been removed by Apple from its China App Store on July 4, after more than a thousand each day were taken down from July 1
  • China requires video games, either paid or offered with in-app purchases, to be submitted for review and obtain a licence
Topic |   Apple
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 6:00am, 14 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple started removing thousands of unlicensed video games from its App Store in China this month. Photo: ReutersApple started removing thousands of unlicensed video games from its App Store in China this month. Photo: Reuters
Apple started removing thousands of unlicensed video games from its App Store in China this month. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE