Apple started removing thousands of unlicensed video games from its App Store in China this month. Photo: Reuters
Apple leaves foreign developers scrambling as unlicensed games removed from China App Store
- A total of 2,394 games had been removed by Apple from its China App Store on July 4, after more than a thousand each day were taken down from July 1
- China requires video games, either paid or offered with in-app purchases, to be submitted for review and obtain a licence
