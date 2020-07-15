A man plays the game "Animal Crossing" on Nintendo Switch at his apartment in Beijing, China April 24, 2020. Photo: Reuters
China's gaming sector rebounds after regulatory hit, with over 100 new game-related companies founded each day this year
- In 2018 and 2019, more than 28,000 gaming companies went under amid a nine-month freeze on new game licences
- But new data shows that in just the first half of 2020, over 22,000 new game-related companies have already been registered
Topic | Video gaming
