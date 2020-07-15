While TikTok has become one of the most heavily downloaded apps worldwide since it was launched in 2016, its rapid growth has been marred by regulatory issues in major markets like India and the US. Photo: Agence France-Presse
TikTok slapped with fine in South Korea over mishandled user data
- The Korea Communications Commission said TikTok collected personal information of users under the age of 14 without parental consent
- TikTok also did not notify users about the transfer of their data to servers in Singapore and the US
