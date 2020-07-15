While TikTok has become one of the most heavily downloaded apps worldwide since it was launched in 2016, its rapid growth has been marred by regulatory issues in major markets like India and the US. Photo: Agence France-PresseWhile TikTok has become one of the most heavily downloaded apps worldwide since it was launched in 2016, its rapid growth has been marred by regulatory issues in major markets like India and the US. Photo: Agence France-Presse
While TikTok has become one of the most heavily downloaded apps worldwide since it was launched in 2016, its rapid growth has been marred by regulatory issues in major markets like India and the US. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tech /  Apps & Social

TikTok slapped with fine in South Korea over mishandled user data

  • The Korea Communications Commission said TikTok collected personal information of users under the age of 14 without parental consent
  • TikTok also did not notify users about the transfer of their data to servers in Singapore and the US
Topic |   TikTok
Coco FengTracy Qu
Coco Feng in Beijing and Tracy Qu

Updated: 7:00pm, 15 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
While TikTok has become one of the most heavily downloaded apps worldwide since it was launched in 2016, its rapid growth has been marred by regulatory issues in major markets like India and the US. Photo: Agence France-PresseWhile TikTok has become one of the most heavily downloaded apps worldwide since it was launched in 2016, its rapid growth has been marred by regulatory issues in major markets like India and the US. Photo: Agence France-Presse
While TikTok has become one of the most heavily downloaded apps worldwide since it was launched in 2016, its rapid growth has been marred by regulatory issues in major markets like India and the US. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE