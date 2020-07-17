Instagram plans to roll out Reels, a new format that will live inside of the app's Stories feature, to the US in early August. Photo: BloombergInstagram plans to roll out Reels, a new format that will live inside of the app's Stories feature, to the US in early August. Photo: Bloomberg
Instagram plans to roll out Reels, a new format that will live inside of the app's Stories feature, to the US in early August. Photo: Bloomberg
TikTok competitor Instagram Reels to debut in US in early August as part of app’s Stories feature

  • Reels, which has already debuted in India and other select countries, will live inside of Instagram Stories as an option for sharing short-form video content
  • Instagram's planned US debut of Reels comes as TikTok's future in the country remains uncertain
Business Insider
Updated: 9:29am, 17 Jul, 2020

