Instagram plans to roll out Reels, a new format that will live inside of the app's Stories feature, to the US in early August. Photo: Bloomberg
TikTok competitor Instagram Reels to debut in US in early August as part of app’s Stories feature
- Reels, which has already debuted in India and other select countries, will live inside of Instagram Stories as an option for sharing short-form video content
- Instagram's planned US debut of Reels comes as TikTok's future in the country remains uncertain
