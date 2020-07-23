Tencent Holdings-backed Kuaishou has expanded its e-commerce initiatives, in which its video-sharing content creators help drive online retail campaigns. Photo: ReutersTencent Holdings-backed Kuaishou has expanded its e-commerce initiatives, in which its video-sharing content creators help drive online retail campaigns. Photo: Reuters
Tencent Holdings-backed Kuaishou has expanded its e-commerce initiatives, in which its video-sharing content creators help drive online retail campaigns. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Apps & Social

Gen Z users help TikTok rival Kuaishou expand live-streaming e-commerce business

  • Daily e-commerce users on Tencent-backed Kuaishou exceeded 100 million in the first six months of this year
  • Gen Z users, those born between 1995 and 2002, made up 70 per cent of published content creators on Kuaishou from July 2019 to June this year
Topic |   Apps
Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:45pm, 23 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tencent Holdings-backed Kuaishou has expanded its e-commerce initiatives, in which its video-sharing content creators help drive online retail campaigns. Photo: ReutersTencent Holdings-backed Kuaishou has expanded its e-commerce initiatives, in which its video-sharing content creators help drive online retail campaigns. Photo: Reuters
Tencent Holdings-backed Kuaishou has expanded its e-commerce initiatives, in which its video-sharing content creators help drive online retail campaigns. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE