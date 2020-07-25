Members of the Working Journalist of India (WJI) hold placards urging citizens to remove Chinese apps and stop using Chinese products during a demonstration against the Chinese newspaper Global Times, in New Delhi on June 30, 2020. Photo: AFP
After skyrocketing to global tech stardom, is Chinese-owned TikTok on its way down?
- In April this year, TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin surpassed 2 billion downloads globally
- It has found itself in the crosshairs of authorities in recent months, with a ban on the app in India and the US also considering taking similar action
Topic | TikTok
