Members of the Working Journalist of India (WJI) hold placards urging citizens to remove Chinese apps and stop using Chinese products during a demonstration against the Chinese newspaper Global Times, in New Delhi on June 30, 2020. Photo: AFP
After skyrocketing to global tech stardom, is Chinese-owned TikTok on its way down?

  • In April this year, TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin surpassed 2 billion downloads globally
  • It has found itself in the crosshairs of authorities in recent months, with a ban on the app in India and the US also considering taking similar action
Tracy QuCoco Feng
Tracy Qu and Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 6:50am, 25 Jul, 2020

Members of the Working Journalist of India (WJI) hold placards urging citizens to remove Chinese apps and stop using Chinese products during a demonstration against the Chinese newspaper Global Times, in New Delhi on June 30, 2020. Photo: AFP
