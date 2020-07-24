A man using a smartphone walks past a sign of ByteDance-owned TikTok, the popular short-video app known in China as Douyin, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on October 18, 2019. Photo: ReutersA man using a smartphone walks past a sign of ByteDance-owned TikTok, the popular short-video app known in China as Douyin, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on October 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters
A man using a smartphone walks past a sign of ByteDance-owned TikTok, the popular short-video app known in China as Douyin, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on October 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Apps & Social

Douyin, China’s TikTok, bans thousands of accounts in crackdown against porn, prostitution

  • This initiative continues the decades-long campaign in China against pornography and other content deemed inappropriate by the country’s censors
  • ByteDance-owned Douyin said it has permanently blocked 127,000 accounts this month and helped police track down perpetrators in two cases
Topic |   Apps
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 6:00pm, 24 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man using a smartphone walks past a sign of ByteDance-owned TikTok, the popular short-video app known in China as Douyin, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on October 18, 2019. Photo: ReutersA man using a smartphone walks past a sign of ByteDance-owned TikTok, the popular short-video app known in China as Douyin, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on October 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters
A man using a smartphone walks past a sign of ByteDance-owned TikTok, the popular short-video app known in China as Douyin, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, on October 18, 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE