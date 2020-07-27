Tencent Holdings’ super app, WeChat, is seen in the Google Play app store displayed on an Android smartphone. Photo: ShutterstockTencent Holdings’ super app, WeChat, is seen in the Google Play app store displayed on an Android smartphone. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent Holdings’ super app, WeChat, is seen in the Google Play app store displayed on an Android smartphone. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Apps & Social

Tencent’s WeChat cuts off service in India amid the country’s ban on Chinese apps

  • The stakes are high for Tencent to comply with the ban because at least 10 of the internet giant’s apps have been blacklisted in India
  • The ban came on the back of online protests calling for people in India to boycott a range of Chinese-made goods, from apps to smartphones
Topic |   WeChat
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 3:04pm, 27 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Tencent Holdings’ super app, WeChat, is seen in the Google Play app store displayed on an Android smartphone. Photo: ShutterstockTencent Holdings’ super app, WeChat, is seen in the Google Play app store displayed on an Android smartphone. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent Holdings’ super app, WeChat, is seen in the Google Play app store displayed on an Android smartphone. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE