Ubiquitous Chinese app WeChat started beta-testing its short video feature, Channels, in late January. Photo: Shutterstock
WeChat’s short video feature Channels has drawn 200 million users in six months, but can it take on Douyin?
- WeChat’s new short video feature, Channels, is still in beta-mode but has already attracted 200 million users, according to WeChat head Allen Zhang
- The market is currently dominated by Douyin and Kuaishou, both of which have been around for years
