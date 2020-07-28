Staff members conduct disinfection in a cinema in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 20, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
China’s cinemas see promising recovery after reopening, despite threat from online streaming services
- Box office earnings in China reached about US$15.6 million in a week after cinemas in most areas were allowed to reopen
- Video streaming platforms have become popular during the pandemic, with some production companies releasing blockbusters online instead of in theatres
Topic | Streaming video and TV
