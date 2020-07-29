TikTok is growing rapidly as it rakes in more cash from advertising, and its management team expects the popular short video app to achieve US$6 billion in revenue in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
ByteDance investors said to value TikTok at US$50 billion in takeover bid
- It is unclear whether Zhang Yiming, founder and chief executive of ByteDance, will be satisfied with the offer
- TikTok faces the prospect of US intervention after President Donald Trump and other administration officials said they were considering banning the app
