Screengrab from Peacekeeper Elite, the China-specific version of PUBG Mobile. Image: Tencent
Further Indian ban on Chinese games like PUBG Mobile unlikely to hurt companies much, experts say
- Tencent’s PUBG Mobile, the top-grossing mobile game in India, escaped a recent ban of 59 Chinese apps in China
- But even a further ban looming on the horizon is unlikely to be a major threat to most Chinese gaming companies, experts say
Topic | Mobile gaming
